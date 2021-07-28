Fox News' Laura Ingraham mocks police by giving out awards to best dramatic performances

Fox News host Laura Ingraham began her segment on the Jan. 6 committee by mocking the police officers who testified before Congress.
The host who "purports to back the blue" tore them down and beat them with her unique style of cruel mockery. Ingraham, who has never served in uniform, fought in a war, been beaten and tased, or even reported from a war zone, gave the top award to Officer Michael Fanone, who she accused of giving a "performance" when addressing Congress.
It isn't surprising that Ingraham hasn't seen previous interviews with Fanone that have appeared on CNN. His descriptions are consistent and his anxiety has been on full display from the beginning. Over time, things appear to have gotten better, with Fanone making it through videos and descriptions without breaking down. That wasn't always the case.
Still, Ingraham thought the right decision was to mock the men.
See the video below:
Laura Ingraham is giving out best performance awards to police officers from today’s hearing https://t.co/NyDynIN7rP— Acyn (@Acyn) 1627439356.0