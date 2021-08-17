Laura Ingraham faces furious backlash after 'nauseating' screed about fleeing Afghan refugees
Laura Ingraham speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham set off a firestorm of criticism on Monday night after she complained about fleeing Afghani refugees being brought to the United States to escape the Taliban takeover of their country.

As thousands of Afghans -- fearing retaliation and murder squads -- rushed to the airport in the hopes of escaping to America, Ingraham questioned letting them into the United States by asking, "Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of un-vetted refugees from Afghanistan?"

Her comments, as women and girls in Afghanistan hope to escape the clutches of the Taliban, led to the critics of the Fox host to explode in anger.

