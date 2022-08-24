'Not conceding -- I'm a winner!' Trump-loving Florida candidate refuses to admit defeat to GOP incumbent
Laura Loomer wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat (Facebook)

Laura Loomer, the Trump-loving far-right candidate who lost her bid on Tuesday to unseat incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL), is refusing to concede defeat.

In a video posted by News 6 investigative reporter Mike DeForest, Loomer told a group of supporters that she would never admit defeat despite losing to Webster by more than six percentage points.

"I'm not conceding because I'm a winner!" a defiant Loomer told cheering supporters. "The reality is that our Republican Party is broken to its core!"

Loomer went on to say that her campaign had "exposed the corruption of our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party" and then trashed her opponent as a "RINO" and "do-nothing Daniel Webster."

RELATED: Hitler-praising Carl Paladino loses GOP primary for Congress — and 'deals a blow' to Elise Stefanik

This is now Loomer's second failed congressional campaign, as she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.

Watch the video of Loomer's non-concession speech below.

SmartNews Video