'Ridiculous' Lauren Boebert buried by former prosecutor for claiming rape victims should have had a Glock

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon -- and struggling through a glitchy video link -- former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne expressed disgust with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for comments she made about rape victims, implying that, had they been armed with a handgun, they never would have been sexually assaulted.

Boebert was attempting to make the case for overturning Roe v Wade.

During her floor speech, the controversial GOP lawmaker claimed, "'Rape victims need abortions? Wrong. They need love. They need support. They need safety and healing. They needed a Glock 19 when it happened."

Watch below:

Reacting to the speech while speaking with host Alex Witt, Alksne admitted that she had prosecuted a multitude of rape cases and that Boebert was both "ridiculous" and looking for social media attention.

"That's the sort of the new way, right?" Alksne told the MSNBC host. "It's more important to get clicks. You know, I tried rape cases for a living, and these women are -- they don't need a Glock -- that's ridiculous."

"It's just a way for her [Boebert] to raise money," she said dismissively. "But you know, if that's who people vote for, this is the government we're getting because that's who they vote for, and the Republican Party is putting up with it. You know, there was a time when [they] got this under control, but they don't do it anymore."

Watch below: