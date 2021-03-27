'This isn't difficult to understand': Lauren Boebert ridiculed for insisting Antifa is an organization

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced on Twitter Saturday morning that she has took a break from Twitter on Friday to propose legislation to declare Antifa as a "domestic terrorist organization" despite the fact it has been described as a movement with no central leadership.
As CBS reported, "Antifa is not a highly organized movement, nor is it merely an idea. Antifa is a loose affiliation of local activists scattered across the United States and a few other countries."
That didn't stop Boebert from proudly writing, "Yesterday, I introduced a Bill declaring ANTIFA a domestic terrorist organization. Even the Obama administration classified ANTIFA efforts as 'domestic terrorist violence.' Now the Biden administration is pretending that ANTIFA is a myth. It's time to hold ANTIFA accountable."
Critics of the controversial lawmaker most notable for her support of guns, were quick to point that there is nothing that can be "held accountable."
