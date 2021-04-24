Lauren Boebert facing furious backlash after claim 'White people' are being denied COVID-19 vaccine
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) kicked off her morning by claiming that "White people" are being denied access to the COVID-19 vaccine that had critics of the controversial lawmaker scratching their heads wondering what she was tweeting about.

According to the Republican lawmaker, "Denying vaccine access to White people doesn't make you woke, it makes you racist."

With reports coming in that vaccine providers are not seeing as many people coming in for their shots as was hoped as it becomes readily available, commenters on Twitter accused Boebert of trying to create a racial controversy where none exists.

You can see some responses below: