Colorado Trump voter unsure if he’ll back Boebert in 2022: ‘She has said some really stupid things’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has already worn out her welcome with some Republican voters, less than six months into her first term.

The GOP has won Colorado's 3rd congressional district since 2010, and Boebert holds a 41 percent approval rating, with a 39-percent disapproval rating. Her support rests almost entirely with fellow Republicans and some unaffiliated rural voters, reported the Colorado Sun.

"It doesn't seem to matter who we talk to, most people absolutely adore her," said Alamosa County GOP chairwoman Cheryl O'Dowd. "They like the fact that she's willing to stand up and let her voice be heard. She's willing to stand up for us."

But not everyone is fond of the first-term lawmaker.

"Since the riot, I have mixed feelings about her," said Frederick Engebretson, a 74-year-old unaffiliated voter in Whitewater. "There was talk going around that she sided with all those morons. Whether that's factual, I don't know, but it has raised some questions with me."

Richard Hirano, a 57-year-old Republican who voted for Donald Trump last year, isn't sure he wants Boebert to have another two-year term.

"She has said some really stupid things," Hirano said. "That is the problem with Trump, too, I think sometimes they just need to keep their mouths shut and focus on the issues, but they put too much of their opinions out there, which forces us center people to question why we voted for them in the first place."

Another unaffiliated voter said she would certainly not vote for Boebert.

"Hell, no -- never," said Jody Meakins, a 72-year-old retired teacher and unaffiliated voter who lives in Meeker. "I don't like that she struts around with a gun."