'Just stop -- go watch cartoons': Lauren Boebert buried in ridicule after claim about 1930s Germany
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make a historical analogy on Saturday afternoon that led critics of the conservative lawmaker -- who seems to spend every waking hour on Twitter-- to inform her that she seems to have no idea what she is talking about.

At the same time that President Joe Biden was encouraging European leaders to take a tougher line with China, Boebert compared China to post-Weimar Germany in such a way that had many puzzled and even more thinking she was just stringing words together.

According to the Republican lawmaker: "China is looking an awful lot like 1930s Germany. The policy of appeasement didn't work then. It won't work now. History doesn't repeat itself, but it definitely rhymes."

Then came the responses.....