'Crazy' Lauren Boebert isn't worth censuring -- even though she and her allies 'are just bad people': Dem strategist

Democratic strategist James Carville on Monday told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he doesn't think Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is worth censuring, even though he admitted that she's "crazy."

While talking with Cooper, Carville advised Democrats against getting into a fight with Boebert, whom he said just wanted more media attention.

Instead, he said Democrats should ignore the GOP radicals and talk up the economy, which last month produced over half a million jobs.

"We got a lot of crazy people in this country and a lot of 'em vote," Carville said. "And we got to work really hard and people like me, the Democrats, have got to be the only chance for this country. We got to work hard to try to win as many elections as we can."

Cooper then asked Carville about his past criticism of some progressive Democrats for being too "woke," and he replied that while he did have criticisms of people on the party's left, they couldn't compare to what the GOP was offering.

"These are just bad people," Carville said of Boebert and her allies. "And they're not going to change their behavior at all. And it doesn't do you any good to engage with them."

