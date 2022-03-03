Disabled veteran shreds 'idiot' Lauren Boebert for heckling Biden's pledge to pass burn pit legislation
On CNN Thursday, Isiah James, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran on daily oxygen therapy due to lung scarring suspected to be from exposure to burn pits, came on to discuss the House passage of legislation to extend treatment for burn pit injuries to all affected veterans.

During the discussion, James had angry words for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who heckled President Joe Biden while he discussed this legislation at the State of the Union Address — and had connected it to his son Beau, who died of brain cancer after continuously sleeping next to a burn pit during his deployment.

"I want to ask you, it was when the president brought up burn pits and helping veterans that Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert yelled out that Biden had put service members in coffins. She referenced the 13 servicemembers who were killed during that ugly withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer," said anchor Jake Tapper. "What was your response to that moment?"

"I'm going to speak plainly, Jake. She's an idiot," said James. "She cannot even equate that to what we're talking about right now. Those servicemembers who served their country honorably and died in service. When what happened in Afghanistan happened, they were doing their duty. President Biden had nothing to do with that. And for her to interrupt the sitting commander in chief as he's talking about something so poignant and so important, just to score some cheap political points that only play on obscure networks for right-wing trolling, is inexcusable, and she should be ashamed of herself, but she's not going to be."

