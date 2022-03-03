'Craziness is his best defense': Legal expert outlines Trump's best shot to beat criminal charges for Jan. 6​

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots this week revealed that it had collected evidence that multiple Trump campaign and administration officials had told him that there was no truth behind his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a court filing released on Wednesday, the committee argued that these revelations make it plausible that Trump knew he was spouting falsehoods about the election, and that he was thus engaged in a criminal conspiracy to subvert the election.

The one problem with this, however, is that Trump may actually believe the falsehoods he was spreading, no matter how many times they have been debunked.

Former federal prosecutor Randall Eliason tells the Post that Trump's lawyers may argue that he sincerely believed the wild conspiracy theories he was spreading, no matter how outlandish they appear.

“To some extent his craziness is his best defense,” Eliason explained. “The fact that he often appears to actually believe some of this stuff could cut in his favor when it comes to a criminal case, where prosecutors would have to show corrupt or fraudulent intent.”

Sources who spoke with the Post said that the House Select Committee has been zeroing in on times when Trump apparently indicated to staffers that he didn't really believe some of the rhetoric he was spewing about the "stolen" 2020 election.