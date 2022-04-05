'Useless idiot' Lauren Boebert buried after attack on Disney crashes and burns
Lauren Boebert. (Zoom screenshot)

An attack by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on the Disney company fell flat on its face Monday as she tried to join the battle between the entertainment giant and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

With the conservative governor firing back at the company's plan to roll back the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Boebert tried to make a case for a Republican Congressto go after Disney by stripping away a distinctive trademark -- that is not a trademark.

Adding to that was an embarrassing typo by Boebert which was immediately pounced upon by her many critics.

According to the Colorado Republican, "Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark. I think not."

Spelling Mickey as "Micky" was just one reason why commenters piled on her latest tweet as you can see below:






