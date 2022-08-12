House Dem blasts Lauren Boebert's 'totally fabricated' rant about IRS after she gets her mic cut

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) on Friday criticized colleague Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after she went on an angry tirade about the Internal Revenue Service that he called out for containing multiple falsehoods.

During a debate about the Inflation Reduction Act, Boebert accused Democrats of "making the IRS, with armed agents, larger than the Pentagon."

Boebert further went on to say that, "this bill hires 87,000 new IRS agents and they are armed and the job description tells them that they need to be required to carry a firearm and expect to use deadly force if necessary!"

Boebert concluded by accusing Democrats of committing "armed robbery" of American taxpayers.

Shortly after this, Yarmuth took to the floor to set the record straight.

"I will say in response to the gentlewoman from Colorado, this is typical of what the Republicans are doing," he said. "First of all, they're making up numbers. There's nowhere anywhere that says 87,000 new IRS agents will be hired in this bill. That's a totally fabricated number. And the idea that they're armed -- I know Mrs. Boebert would like everyone to be armed as they are in her restaurant, but that's not what IRS agents do. I would implore my Republican colleagues to... cut out the scare tactics."

