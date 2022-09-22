Lauren Boebert 'can go to Iran' if she wants religion directing the government: Rick Wilson

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," Lincoln Project co-founder and longtime Republican strategist turned Trump opponent Rick Wilson tore into Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for promoting an extreme version of Christian nationalism that demands the federal government be subordinate to the church.

His remarks came in the middle of a discussion about a new Lincoln Project ad slamming Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano for his close ties to Gab, a far-right social media platform that has become a nexus of anti-Semitic hatred.

"The thing that bothers me about right Christian nationalism, which they're proud to call themselves, is I mean, this country was founded on the Establishment Clause, the First Amendment clause," said former TIME Magazine editor Rick Stengel. "'Make no law respecting an establishment of religion.' That was a radical notion in the 18th century. Who was it made by? White, Christian men rebelling against an establishing religion, trying to get with the Church of England. This is going back and back, and it's a terrible thing for our country when we should be modernizing and being more progressive and accepting the diversity of the country."

"This is not just on the web sites. This is what elected Republicans say out loud," said anchor Nicolle Wallace, playing several clips of Republicans openly embracing Christian nationalism, including Boebert saying, "The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church."

"She wants to go to Iran, she can. Because that's Iran. She's describing Iran," said Wilson. "They decided there is a little cultural bubble that is separate from the rest of America, that divorces itself from all the values in the founding of this country."

"I wouldn't let them represent a Waffle House," Wilson added. "These are not smart people. But they're persuasive in the group that they — the folks that Tucker [Carlson] spoon-feeds, the sewage pipe he feeds them from, they love it. They think it's chocolate pudding. And they have now decided they're going to separate their culture from the rest of America. It's dangerous to this country. politically and culturally. And it calls into question our survival, frankly."

