Lauren Boebert 'dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival': poll
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Pro-Trump Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could soon lose her congressional seat, according to a new poll cited by Axios.

Axios writes that Boebert, who is well known for making inflammatory statements, is "dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival," as a new poll from Keating Research shows her leading Democrat Adam Frisch by a mere two points.

Although Keating is a Democratic pollster, Axios notes that it has built a reputation as "one of the most accurate pollsters in Colorado."

Even though 2022 is expected to be a good year electorally for Republicans, the poll finds that Boebert is heavily underwater among independent voters in her district, who are shifting toward Frisch.

Boebert does have a major advantage, however: Colorado's 3rd District is strongly Republican, as Cook Political rates it as an R+7 district. Therefore, Boebert could theoretically win her race even while losing independent voters as long as the Republican base turns out for her.

Nonetheless, Keating told Axios this week that as long as Boebert remains under 50 percent in polls, "that means she is vulnerable to losing this race."

