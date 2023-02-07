Watch: Boebert gets shut down after suggesting Biden to blame for CBP suicides

During a House hearing on Tuesday, the grandstanding antics practiced by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) came back to bite her when she was reminded of a voting position the GOP took during the omnibus bill.

Boebert was at the conclusion of a long-winded inquiry where she continuously cut off the three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who testified, often redirected their answers to praise for former President Donald Trump and ranted on about the increasing dangers of immigrants in the country, insisting that terrorists, criminals and sex traffickers make up a significant portion of those who enter the country.

Boebert's disposition towards the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents included making them copy her responses as their answer, raising her voice, and talking over the agents as they began their response to abruptly shut down any detailed answer.

The next target for Boebert's grandstanding was the subject of U.S. Customs and Border Protection suicides by agents as she blamed Joe Biden's border policies for the increased number of suicides. Boebert questioned agent Gloria Chavez, who confirmed that suicides had increased.

“There is an invasion happening at our southern border,” Boebert said. “And it’s happening because Joe Biden invoked amnesty and changed the security border policies that were working for our country. And he won’t change it back… and this is intentional. In fact, their policy is a success. It’s not a failure, because this is their intent.”

Boebert's inquiry time expired shortly after.

Immediately after Boebert concluded, Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-California) noted that Boebert and many of her GOP colleagues voted against a $23 million budget for suicide prevention for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents that was in the omnibus bill.

“I just want to point out to the representative from Colorado that we mourn with the CPB on the loss of their officers who died by suicide, but we also passed $23 million for suicide prevention, which the majority ended up voting against,” Gomez said.

Watch video below or at this link.



