'Weapons to win': Lauren Boebert fires up extremists at CPAC

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) vowed to defund “woke” federal agencies, and insisted right-wing Republicans have the "weapons to win this battle against actual evil" on the other side of the aisle, she said in a chilling speech Saturday at CPAC.

Boebert, pacing the stage at the conservative conference before a rowdy crowd, peppered her address with biblical quotations that indicated God is on her side as she railed against the "woke left [that] wants to silence your speech."

“We are going to make sure that all of these agencies that have been working against you … have an audit and if there is any woke program in these agencies, it is immediately defunded,” Boebert vowed to hearty applause. "Every diversity, equity, inclusion program ... every woke initiative in our military ... must be uprooted and completely defunded,” she added.

The staunch gun rights advocate insisted: “We have truth on our side ... This fight has come to us. We didn’t ask for it, but we have the weapons to win this battle against actual evil."

She crowed: "We have just begun winning," adding: "Don’t let anyone grow weary in this fight."