Noted historian slams 'cockroach' Trump and questions his fitness to run again

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, noted historian Michael Beschloss was asked about Donald Trump's drive for a third GOP presidential nomination which then led to him to question the former president's fitness to run while also comparing him to a cockroach.

Speaking with fill-in host Michael Steele, Beschloss grew animated when talking about the former president's ability to be held to account for his offenses and suggested the threat of multiple indictments could impact the former president's health.

"Now we haven't ever seen a president potentially indicted like this, and maybe dealing with serious multiple indictments from various places, various judicial agencies," he exclaimed. "That's something we haven't seen before."

"Even Donald Trump, who has the survival abilities of a cockroach, I'm not sure if he can withstand if he is potentially indicted, and we don't know that this is gonna happen," he continued.

He elaborated, "But let's say in three different venues, at the same time, you know, that's a lot to ask of anyone -- especially someone in his late 70s, and may not be the most physically fit person at that age that I've ever seen."

