'Who's counting?' Rep. Boebert mocks self as 'Landslide Lauren' after 546-vote win
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) dubbed herself "Landslide Lauren" to mock her margin of 546 votes in the 2022 midterm election.

While appearing at Turning Point USA's America Fest conference on Monday, Boebert told podcaster Steve Bannon that Republicans must stay involved in politics even if they are demoralized.

"Don't get discouraged, don't grow weary," she said. "I believe that we could have had a much better election, but really, people felt like we had this in the bag, and a lot of people stayed home."

"Look at my district," the lawmaker added.

"You won in a landslide," Bannon joked.

"Landslide Lauren," Boebert laughed. "546 votes. But hey, who's counting?"

"I feel like in this midterm election, people are just kind of tired and just sat back and said, 'The left's policies are so bad, there's no way they're going to win it. This is going to be a red wave; it's going to be a red tsunami,' and they didn't put in the effort," she remarked.

Watch the video below or at this link.

