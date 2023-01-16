Lauren Boebert calls for 'conspiracy theorists' Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to be ousted from Intel Committee

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert accused California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of being "conspiracy theorists" and said they should be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, Newsweek reports.

Boebert made the comments on Dan Bongino's show on Fox News this Saturday.



Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has vowed to remove both Democrats from the influential House committee.

As Newsweek points out, Schiff has been accused by Republicans for pushing false claims surrounding former President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, including introducing the largely debunked Steele Dossier into the Congressional Record.

Swalwell has been targeted by Republicans after his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, who helped fund the congressman's 2014 reelection campaign, was exposed in a news report.

"They're really showing their colors, they're a bunch of Blue Anons, conspiracy theorists, that have these witch hunts and hopes that they chase after," Boebert said, referring to Schiff and Swalwell.

"The Democrats' double standard is out of control. They want to throw Trump in jail over classified documents, and with Biden it's 'let's wait and see,'" she said. "Can you even imagine if it was a Republican caught with a Chinese spy? What would they do, they will be all over that."

