Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene get snubbed by key GOP fundraising group for being ‘shameless self-promoters’

A well-known fundraiser centered around Republican women is purposefully snubbing GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Lauren Boebert (CO), calling them "carnival barkers" who undermine the serious work of other women lawmakers, Business Insider reports.

As Insider points out, The Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee has thrown their support behind every GOP woman currently serving in the US House and Senate with the "intentional exception" of Greene and Boebert.

"While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I've always professed quality over quantity," VIEWPAC's executive director Julie Conway told Insider. "The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers."

"I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they're cut from the same cloth," Conway said.

"There is too much at stake and too many true public servants to allow the noise of the few to overshadow the work of the many," she said.

Read more over at Business Insider.

