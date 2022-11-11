Lauren Boebert blames her tight race on GOP's lack of enthusiasm for candidates
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is still locked in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, and she managed to pull ahead by a little over 1,000 votes this Friday. While she's still expressing optimism about her race, she blamed her party for not drumming up enough enthusiasm.

Speaking to CNN, Boebert noted that Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet, who are both Democrats, won their reelections easily.

“I think Polis and Bennet definitely carried the ticket for the Democrat Party,” she told CNN. “I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there. But there was a lot of shifting of the votes there.”

“Of course, I expect to win," she added.

According to CNN, Republicans say Boebert "didn’t do enough to insulate herself from backlash from voters in her district."

