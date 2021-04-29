Lauren Boebert’s stunt at Biden’s congressional address hilariously backfires

(Screenshot via YouTube.com)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfurled a thermal blanket during President Joe Biden's congressional address to draw attention to the surge of migrants at the southern border, but her stunt backfired.
The silver blanket was similar to those distributed to migrants held in detention facilities, and Boebert tweeted about the border situation during Biden's address to Congress -- but her demonstration mystified and irritated many observers.
Desperate for attention lol https://t.co/gB5xSdmNOS— SCHOOL BOND INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX (@SCHOOL BOND INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX)1619668934.0
It's a silly thing when a member of Congress makes a speech to their body using not just charts but props. But to… https://t.co/xubxQHWCV1— Just Wear The Damn Mask (@Just Wear The Damn Mask)1619704325.0
Or is she protecting herself from our Jewish space lasers just in case! https://t.co/B8dBHvrkxE— Mark S. Zaid (@Mark S. Zaid)1619703796.0
Lauren Boebert is proving that tinfoil hat wearers can accessorize. https://t.co/qMZSPzShb4— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger)1619695645.0
No it's just @mtgreenee tinfoil hat she left behind that became unraveled https://t.co/ijr4h6pqrw— Deven Nunez 'sex blimp' Cow (@Deven Nunez 'sex blimp' Cow)1619671459.0
https://t.co/jsa7QpeGWg https://t.co/gfUgdNIxAV— Anne Muntean (@Anne Muntean)1619665211.0
That was the result of the previous idiot! You don’t and won’t even try to listen! America saw what the @GOP repres… https://t.co/tvmkSFnABa— Lisa Sharp, CSM (@Lisa Sharp, CSM)1619700983.0
Boebert takes out space blanket during Biden speech to draw attention to herself (fixed that for you) https://t.co/FLKQohbGXm— Brady Goodman (@Brady Goodman)1619704558.0
This is the kind of cringe publicity stunt I would expect from AOC and don't really care for. I like Boebert but th… https://t.co/XWoqnrXvUu— AmericanCicero (@AmericanCicero)1619697935.0
@thehill Alternative Headline: “Conservative opponent of government spending utilizes space blanket invented at NAS… https://t.co/kuoL95vKpQ— Louis Grube (@Louis Grube)1619670342.0
QAnon terrorist Lauren Boebert is sitting in this Address and tweeting propaganda LIVE when she should be expelled… https://t.co/73VcC43jV4— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila)1619662244.0
@thehill If only they used half the energy on public servitude as they do on their own vanity.— Gun . . I mean Taser (@Gun . . I mean Taser)1619671589.0
@thehill Boebert takes out space blanket during Biden speech to draw attention to herself. Fixed it for you. She'… https://t.co/qQYDvOXGYr— Tim Shaw (@Tim Shaw)1619672343.0
Have we confirmed it wasn’t a tin foil contraption to block Jewish Space Lasers? https://t.co/ECPEFsKk9f— Not Bill Murray (@Not Bill Murray)1619693811.0
@thehill This is what the GOP has become- Republicans are into props and Propaganda - Stuns - they like to hear the… https://t.co/p3FruJ2Dmb— THappy (@THappy)1619670912.0
Boebert takes out space blanket during Biden speech to call attention to her rapidly disintegrating untreated menta… https://t.co/P4c9eEu9hC— syberghost (@syberghost)1619703911.0
She forgot her tinfoil hat, and needed some protection against the space lazer? https://t.co/A1BMF5hcsm— Morten Øverbye (@Morten Øverbye)1619700856.0
@thehill Boebert is a very stupid person sending a message to other very stupid people. #January6th— Cranky old Feminist Ladyeng48 (@Cranky old Feminist Ladyeng48)1619700321.0