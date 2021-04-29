Lauren Boebert’s stunt at Biden’s congressional address hilariously backfires
(Screenshot via YouTube.com)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfurled a thermal blanket during President Joe Biden's congressional address to draw attention to the surge of migrants at the southern border, but her stunt backfired.

The silver blanket was similar to those distributed to migrants held in detention facilities, and Boebert tweeted about the border situation during Biden's address to Congress -- but her demonstration mystified and irritated many observers.