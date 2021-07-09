‘Queen of sedition’ Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds for posting platitude about constitutional oaths

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posted a platitude about elected officials honoring their constitutional oath -- and she was whacked by a wave of reminders about the pro-Trump Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Colorado Republican tweeted, "Today is 1776," just hours before the insurrection and she also tweeted the locations of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other lawmakers during the riot.
"Following the Constitution is not a request to our public officials," Boebert tweeted Friday. "It's a solemn oath which they swear. Many of them really need to start remembering that!"
It's not clear what prompted her reminder, but many other social media users reminded the gun-loving lawmaker of her actions around the insurrection aimed at voiding the constitutional certification of President Joe Biden's election.
