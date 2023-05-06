'She should spend the rest of her career in shame': Lauren Boebert cheers CDC director's resignation

Outgoing CDC director Rochelle Walensky "should spend the rest of her career in shame," U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said on Saturday.

Walensky recently announced she would resign from her post at the CDC, with some citing end the public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 that followed the loosening of restrictions over the last year or more. Walensky has frequently been the target of right-wing ire, and she fact-checked Trump's COVID-19 statements in July 2020.

Boebert, who recently rushed to defend Tucker Carlson over leaked ‘what goes on in women's bathroom' video, now wants you to know that Walensky should be shamed for her participation in the Biden administration's response to COVID-19.

"Glad to see Rochelle Walensky leave the Biden administration, even though she’ll just be replaced with someone just as bad or worse," Boebert wrote. "Rochelle was a major player in the lockdowns, jab mandates and the economic destruction of America. She should spend the rest of her career in shame."

In fact, Trump was the president when state-based lockdowns were first initiated in response to the Covid-19 virus and its rapid spread. The former president has also taken credit for the same vaccines that some conservatives have attacked.