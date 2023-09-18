Lauren Boebert dumps Beetlejuice groper: 'He's a Democrat!'
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference. (Shutterstock.com)

TMZ chased up to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to ask about the groping incident in Denver at the Beetlejuice musical.

Bobert had previously said that the incident was really a misunderstanding due to her "overtly animated personality." That was before a video was released showing Boebert and her date groping each other in the theatre.

After reports revealed he owned an LGBTQ-friendly bar with drag performers and was a registered Democrat, Boebert told TMZ they were done.

Boebert arrived in Washington, D.C. Monday when she met the photographer at the airport asking about their relationship.

Among the things she said was that her fooling around in public was really just about "me time."

TMZ said that they drew conclusions from Bobert's comments that the third base date was actually their first date.

See the video below or at the link here:


