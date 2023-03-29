Lauren Boebert lashes out at gun bans: 'We're not a democracy so quit with that!'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) argued that the United States is "not a democracy" in response to teachers union president Randi Weingarten's call to enact gun bans similar to ones in Australia and New Zealand.

At an American Federation of Teachers (AFT) meeting Tuesday morning, Weingarten had addressed the Nashville school shooting by calling for a reaction similar to "other great democracies."

"How many lives will be shattered before we have the courage to do what Scotland did, what Australia did, what New Zealand did, what other great democracies do? We must solve this epidemic, and that's up to us," she said.

Boebert spoke about Weingarten's remarks after right-wing host Charlie Kirk speculated that the teachers union president wanted to repeal the Second Amendment.

"And, you know, maybe one of the things that we need to address with the Democrat party is, you played a clip from the teachers union with Randi there talking," Boebert said. "Maybe one thing we need to address is we're not a democracy! So quit with that!"

"Maybe that's where you're getting it wrong," she added. "It's saying that we are a democracy. We are a constitutional republic."

Boebert demanded schools retool their curriculum to fit her civics lesson.

"And that is something that needs to be taught in our schools, not this woke critical race theory on how to hate our country and hate your fellow classmates and community members because of the color of their skin," she opined. "Maybe teach a little honor and respect for our history and the correct history, rather than all this woke nonsense that produces the Ilhan Omars of the world."

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the United States is considered a "representative democracy."

"This means that our government is elected by citizens," one USCIS lesson explains. "Here, citizens vote for their government officials. These officials represent the citizens' ideas and concerns in government."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.