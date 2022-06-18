Allegations Lauren Boebert worked as a paid escort featured on HBO's 'Real Time' with Bill Maher

The host of HBO's "Real Time" discussed allegations the GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado worked as a paid escort.

The American Muckrakers PAC published salacious allegations Boebert worked through a "sugar daddy" website. It is the same group that ousted Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in May.

The group said "their team and volunteers have uncovered that Lauren Boebert was an unlicensed, paid escort and met clients through SugarDaddyMeet.com. Text messages show she was bankrupt at the time and looking for some 'side income' and called her work 'pay to play.' She was paid to 'escort' with wealthy men."

"According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert's rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Aspen," the PAC alleged. "After meeting with Senator Cruz, Boebert was encouraged by Cruz to run for political office. When Boebert announced her campaign for Congress in December 2019, Senator Cruz donated at least $136,250.00 to the Boebert Campaign and helped her raise large sums of money during trips Boebert made to Texas."

Boebert has threatened a lawsuit.

Maher introduced the topic by referring to Boebert as "Marjorie Taylor Greene's wingman."

"We don't know exactly when this was," Maher said. "But Lauren Boebert said it was a time of her life when she was stupid and immature, so that doesn't help much."

"I'm kidding. I kid, legal department, she is denying this," he said.

"But I don't think she was a good escort if she was because a guy once asked her for an around the world, and she said are you crazy, we'll fall off the end.