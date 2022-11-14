'GOP defectors' in Lauren Boebert's district refused to vote for 'extremists and election deniers'
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

So-called Republican "defectors" refused to vote for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) because she is an extremist and an election denier, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

After nearly a week of vote counting, Boebert had not been named winner in the surprisingly close Colorado race against Democrat Adam Frisch.

"I'd like to vote for a Republican, but I'm not going to vote for these extremists and election deniers," local resident Bill Heller told the paper.

Heller, a Republican, said he had become increasingly concerned about democracy, climate change, free trade and Ukraine.

"You can't even mention her name in a restaurant because 50% of people start screaming and 50% start applauding," Boebert supporter Chris Brown said.

The Journal argued that Boebert's close race was a sign that voters were tired of former President Donald Trump.

"Though most political analysts expect Ms. Boebert will prevail, Mr. Frisch's strong showing is a sign that some Republican voters are losing interest in candidates who have closely allied with Mr. Trump and practice his style of politics," the paper pointed out.

Boebert spokesperson Benjamin Stout accused Frisch of stealing the congresswoman's platform.

"He just copped her policies and ran on them," Stout complained.

Experts expect Boebert to win in the race eventually, the Journal reported.

