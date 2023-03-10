Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, 36, is about to be a grandma
Lauren Boebert, R- Colo., delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, 36, announced she’s going to be a grandmother next month. The Republican firebrand made the declaration earlier this week at a Moms for America event, from which video started making the rounds Thursday.

“Not only am I mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GG to a brand new grandson,” she beamed.

Newsweek reports that the child’s father is Boebert’s 17-year-old son, Tyler. Boebert’s announcement comes just days after she called for the elimination of “comprehensive sex ed” in public schools, according to Raw Story.