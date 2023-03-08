Watch: Lauren Boebert wants 'comprehensive sex ed' banned from public schools
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaks during CPAC Texas 2022 conference. (Shutterstock.com)

United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) called for totally abolishing sex education during an interview at this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

"But we have to get aggressive and say, you know, there is going to be money spent in the Department of Education that is going to be funded. What do we want that funding to go towards? What do we not want it to go towards? Because there are schools that are worse than that are teaching worse than just gender ideology," Boebert, a right-wing conservative, said.

"Yeah, I mean, they have comprehensive sex ed. They're teaching kids how to have and enjoy sex, and even same-sex sex, how to pleasure themselves. This is not something elementary students should learn, nor any student in a public school," she continued. "Um, so, you know, these are the things that we need to go after and, um, and cut their funding."

