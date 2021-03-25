'She's enabling the murderers': GOP's Lauren Boebert slammed for latest pro-gun tweet

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfavorably compared gun purchases to voting by mail, and she was hit with another round of mockery.

The gun-loving Colorado Republican is routinely dunked on by other Twitter users, and she drew a similar response for suggesting that buying a gun should be easier than voting in the wake of a mass shooting in her home state left 10 people dead.

"Liberals keep saying it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote," Boebert tweeted, "but I don't seem to remember when the government sent me an AR-15 in the mail."





Other social media users were appalled by her comparison.





Gee the people who perished due to your gun worship haven't even been buried yet, but there you are fixating on guns again.



Show some respect, have a sense of decency and empathy for what these people are going through.



But you can't right? Because it's always about YOU.

— Teddy Roosevelt's Mustache (@mustache_teddy) March 24, 2021





There are no restrictions on me walking into a Virginia gun show, and buying an AR-15 and ammo, same day. To register to vote, I have to fill out forms, provide identification/proof of citizenship, etc. States only send ballots to registered voters at their registration address

— Formerly MTfromCC (@TMtfromcc) March 24, 2021





That's her seventh pro-gun post in less than 24 hrs. She's enabling the murderers.

— Geal Faol (@GealFaol) March 24, 2021





I came here to mock your intelligence; then I read your post again and saw that you were doing a fine job of that yourself 🙄

— 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕚'𝕤 𝕋𝕨𝕠 ℂ𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 (@JonnisTwoCents) March 24, 2021





This Onion tweet is hilarious!



Thank goodness "Lauren Boebert" isn't a real person. Because nobody could be that stupid, right?



Wait. What?

— Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) March 24, 2021





You're REALLY bad at this.



But, using your logic: I don't remember the last time a vote shot me while I was at the grocery store.

— Seditionists belong in prison, ALL OF THEM (@RogerRwyatt365) March 24, 2021





So you admit you voted by mail??? I though that was dangerous and insecure. Surely you aren't a hypocrite who votes by mail but tries to prevent others from doing so. Oh wait, that's exactly who you are.

— Jason Robinson (@chop1125) March 24, 2021





One thing that is universally true about Republicans, they don't know how to use Google. Look at all those AR-15s you can buy online and get in the mail. pic.twitter.com/JCoh1ci9Dy

— Resistance Rages On (@ResistanceRages) March 24, 2021





You can actually buy gun parts in the mail and assemble them but hey, why let reality get in the way of lib owning?

— Reese(Marquis de Lafayette) (@JackJackington) March 24, 2021





Every time I think "she can't be that dumb" you come out and say something like this.



You can't vote on the same day you register in GA - but you can get a gun.



Now that I think about it, the GA and CO shooters both purchased theirs gun within days of the murders.



Hmmmm.

— Ryan Shead (He/Him) (@RyanShead) March 25, 2021





Get back to me when you have the statistics on deaths caused by mail-in ballots.

— NotafanofTrump 🌊 (@ducksinmypool) March 24, 2021



