'She's enabling the murderers': GOP's Lauren Boebert slammed for latest pro-gun tweet
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) unfavorably compared gun purchases to voting by mail, and she was hit with another round of mockery.

The gun-loving Colorado Republican is routinely dunked on by other Twitter users, and she drew a similar response for suggesting that buying a gun should be easier than voting in the wake of a mass shooting in her home state left 10 people dead.

"Liberals keep saying it's easier to buy a gun than it is to vote," Boebert tweeted, "but I don't seem to remember when the government sent me an AR-15 in the mail."


Other social media users were appalled by her comparison.