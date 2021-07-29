'They are a cancer': Lauren Boebert calls for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to be banned from GOP cloakroom -- and the House conference

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined a other members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus in demanding the expulsion of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger from the Republican conference.

The pair each voted to impeach Donald Trump for a second time, and they are the only two Republicans serving on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Boebert has been accused of aiding by leading Capitol tours ahead of the riot and tweeting the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the siege.

"These members should not be allowed in our closed door private meetings or even the Republican cloakroom," Boebert said. "We had important meetings yesterday in the cloakroom. I saw Kinzinger in there. Why is he able to be part of those conversations while he goes back and confers with the opposition. Both of these politicians, Kinzinger and Cheney, have worked more with Pelosi than they have with myself, my colleagues or even [minority] leader McCarthy."

She spent a substantial portion of her remarks complaining about Kinzinger's criticism of her online and on television, and demanded him and Cheney banned from the cloakroom and expelled from the conference entirely.

"They are a cancer to our party and to our caucus and they most be expelled from our conference," Boebert said.



