Lauren Boebert needs to be subpoenaed to explain her 'violent revolution' Jan 6th tweets: MSNBC contributor

During an MSNBC "The Sunday Show" panel on the chaos being created by far-right Republican Party lawmakers, SiriusXM radio host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah suggested it is about time the House committee investigating the Jan 6th. Capitol riot to subpoena Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and grill her over her suspicious tweets she made that day.

With host Jonathan Capehart wondering who is next to be subpoenaed, Obeidallah immediately mentioned the controversial Boebert who is currently under fire for inflammatory comments she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

"I think you're going to see some," the radio host began. "I think it's really important that the DOJ has indicted Steve Bannon. It sends a very clear message we're not playing games. This is a congressional subpoena and you're going to go to jail potentially if you don't comply with it."

"I hope Congress will consider subpoenaing Lauren Boebart," he continued before quoting one tweet from the Republican on Jan 6th that stated, "Today is 1776."

"1776, that's code for violent revolution to overthrow the government so Trump can stay in power," he explained. "I hope that Congress doesn't stop with just some of the Proud Boys which they are subpoenaing and the Oath Keepers. But Lauren Boebart, she tweeted 'Today is 1776' when she knew that was code for violent revolution for those on the right. I want that answer."

Watch below: