Lauren Boebert explains her 'heated debate' with Marjorie Taylor Greene after ladies room spat

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) declined on Thursday to say if her disagreements with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had been resolved.

Earlier this year it was reported that Greene and Boebert exchanged words in a Capitol ladies room over support for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Greene was said to have accused Boebert of being disloyal.

When asked about her quarrels with Greene on Thursday, Boebert did not deny them.

"Why are they fighting? We like these two people," Real America's Voice host Ed Henry told Boebert on behalf of his audience. "But there's been some moments with you two. Where's the relationship?"

"I think there's moments with everyone," Boebert conceded. "But Marjorie and I serve on the Oversight Committee. And, you know, one of the things that I love about the House Freedom Caucus is we have very heated debate."

"Sometimes there's ears that end up hearing this debate and take it and run with it and do some other things," she added. "So whatever drama comes out of it, you know, the media, we'll let them have fun with it, but we're here to do our job."

