Lauren Boebert silent on MLB moving All-Star Game to her state after attacking decision to leave Atlanta

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been silent on her frequently busy Twitter account on Tuesday about the news that Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game to her home state after she lashed out three days ago at the league for yanking it from Atlanta.
Boebert joined a chorus of conservatives -- including Donald Trump -- on April 3rd who lashed out after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the move due to the passage of a bill by Georgia Republican lawmakers that would suppress voting in the state.
Boebert wrote, "MLB caved to the woke mob based on a false narrative and announced it is moving the All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta. Yet, somehow MLB thinks it's ok to play games in Cuba and funnel to a corrupt government that murders its own people and denies basic human rights."
Late Monday night it was announced that the midsummer classic would be moved to Denver's Coors Field -- home of the National League Rockies -- and as of late Tuesday afternoon the conservative lawmaker had yet to comment on the move or tell her constituents that the game is not welcome in her state.
She did take time to tweet something in that vein, "Big Business will boycott US cities and states, but continue to do business with the Chinese Communist Party," but with no mention of the All-Star decision or the corporate boycotts related to it.
You can see her April 3rd and Tuesday tweets on other hot topics below:
MLB caved to the woke mob based on a false narrative and announced it is moving the All-Star Game and Draft out of… https://t.co/COHCttyEnh— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert)1617464661.0
The President’s son just told the world he smokes parmesan cheese. Never bring up “dignity in the White House” in… https://t.co/tIEk06sREf— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert)1617707656.0
Big Business will boycott US cities and states, but continue to do business with the Chinese Communist Party.— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert)1617712683.0
Joe Biden's lack of leadership on the Border Crisis is a National Security Risk. Kamala Harris is too busy cacklin… https://t.co/3Ky6LgNlz9— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert)1617718635.0