Lauren Boebert praises grant for community health center after voting against its funding

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert issued a press release expressing her approval of a $5.1 million grant for Pueblo Community Health Center, but she voted against the bill's funding along with most other congressional Republicans, the Pueblo Chieftain reported.

Speaking to the Chieftain, Boebert said the final bill was over a thousand pages and included “amendments that were not germane."

“There was a lot of things in those pieces of legislation that I couldn't bring myself to vote for,” Boebert said. “One of them had a $200 million earmark for the Presidio (park) in San Francisco, there was salmon recovery, there was a butterfly recovery — just all of this nonsense stuff, when we have to get our country back on track. It was just a lot of wasteful spending.”

From the Pueblo Chieftain: "While Boebert had supported allocations through the appropriations process during her first term in Congress, she opposed taking applications for congressionally directed spending, previously known as 'earmarks' Boebert announced the change in March, saying that her office would accept applications but did not guarantee any would be approved. She said she has submitted some projects for approval already, especially some that emphasize water and 'actual infrastructure.'"

