Lauren Boebert shot down by witness as she obsesses over 'public urination' in Washington, D.C.
YouTube/screen grab

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) grilled Washington, D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen over public urination laws in the city.

During a Wednesday House Oversight hearing on D.C., Boebert used her time to focus on proposed changes to the criminal code.

"In November of 2022, you led the charge to reform D.C.'s crime laws," Boebert charged. "And these charges, these changes, are now law here in D.C., correct?"

"No, those are not the law," Allen stated.

"Those are not the law?" Boebert replied.

"You overturned them," Allen said of Congress.

"Mr. Allen, did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?" Boebert asked.

"No, we did not," Allen said.

"Did you lead the charge to decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?" Boebert asked again.

"No, ma'am," Allen answered.

"Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalizing public urination in Washington, D.C.?" Boebert pressed.

"The revised criminal code that was passed by the council kept it as a criminal offense," Allen noted.

"We have records that show that you were in favor of removing that criminal offense and allowing public urination," Boebert insisted.

"No," Allen pushed back.

