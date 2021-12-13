Boebert sends out a QAnon ‘dog whistle’ after whining about being linked to the conspiracy cult
Lauren Boebert for Congress on Facebook.

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is once again in the news for spreading misinformation. On Monday, Vice News accused the congresswoman of helping to push a central claim of the QAnon conspiracy movement.

"On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: 'There enlies the problem.' Rather than focusing on the obvious disinformation in the tweet, which is a dog whistle to the QAnon conspiracy movement, Twitter users focused instead on the error in the tweet," David Gilbert reported for Vice News.

The hashtag #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trended on Twitter.

Boebert once sought to distance herself from the QAnon cult. During her 2020 campaign, she complained about the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for linking her to the conspiracy theory.

After her election, Boebert complained about being labeled a "QAnon supporter" by the media.


But, "Boebert has continued to boost specific QAnon conspiracies, most notably this false belief that there is a huge number of children currently trafficked for sex in the U.S.," Gilbert wrote.

