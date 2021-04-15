GOP's Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds for whining about Supreme Court expansion: 'Trump literally packed the courts!'
Lauren Boebert in new anti-Pelosi ad. (Screenshot)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined the growing chorus of Republicans raging against the prospect of expanding the U.S. Supreme Court now that conservatives have successfully stacked the deck in their favor.

Democrats have introduced legislation to expand the high court by four seats to match the number of district courts and correct an "out-of-balance" 6-3 tilt after GOP leader Mitch McConnell blocked one nomination and rushed another in the Trump era, and Republican lawmakers cried foul.


Other social media users thought that was awfully rich coming from Boebert, of all people.