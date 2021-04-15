GOP's Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds for whining about Supreme Court expansion: 'Trump literally packed the courts!'

Lauren Boebert in new anti-Pelosi ad. (Screenshot)
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined the growing chorus of Republicans raging against the prospect of expanding the U.S. Supreme Court now that conservatives have successfully stacked the deck in their favor.
Democrats have introduced legislation to expand the high court by four seats to match the number of district courts and correct an "out-of-balance" 6-3 tilt after GOP leader Mitch McConnell blocked one nomination and rushed another in the Trump era, and Republican lawmakers cried foul.
Packing the Supreme Court is an act of political terrorism.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 15, 2021
Other social media users thought that was awfully rich coming from Boebert, of all people.
Whu???? First, just no. Throwing around words to rile up your base doesn't make it true. Second, want to discuss real terrorism? Let's revisit Jan. 6, shall we. I assume you don't need me to show you your tweets from that day, do you Laur?
— J Laserstein, Esq. 🔯🌊🚀🛰🔯 (@jewwithlaser) April 15, 2021
Attacking the capital is an act of domestic terrorism
— IFollowPeopleWantedByTheRussianMafia (@IFollowPeopleW4) April 15, 2021
I think your confusing a possible Constitutional Congressional Action with storming the capitol and killing police....increasingly common mistake..
— gpettey (@gpettey) April 15, 2021
Unless trump does it? Sit down Lauren. You are so bad at this.
— Charlie Mic (@CharlieM9999) April 15, 2021
Storming the Capitol and giving updates where the Speaker is domestic terrorism.
— Suzy23 (@Suzy2313922857) April 15, 2021
Hahahaha so when Trump did it you were cool with it? When McConnell did it you were cool? When will you learn to stop making yourself look stupid
— Beth Fronczak (@bethFnB) April 15, 2021
Packing the supreme court is exactly what Mitch McConnell has been doing over the years.
— Sam Kidd (@trumpistan45) April 15, 2021
January 6.
Next.
— Robin Bannks (@RobinBannks) April 15, 2021
boo hoo cry some more
— jon rosenberg🕺🌯 (@jonrosenberg) April 15, 2021
So was shoving through Amy Coney Barrett before they covered RBG's grave with dirt.
— MAFairleee (@FairleyJay) April 15, 2021
You know it wasn't always 9 justices, right??
— ugh why?? (@SHHHHjustno) April 15, 2021
It's literally enumerated in the Constitution that the court can be expanded.
So...
But I agree, packing is messed up. Republicans shouldn't have done it. If Dems unpack the court, I support it.
— Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) April 15, 2021
Trump literally packed the courts. Oh and remember Merrick Garland? Can't have a SCOTUS hearing during an election year and then we got ACB shoved down out throats.
— Mtbmama2015 (@mtbmama2015) April 15, 2021
Invading the Capitol is an act of literal terrorism.
— babytalk (@VLA1965) April 15, 2021
Dear Mrs. Boebert,
Thank you for entering our "Fell Into That One" contest.
You nearly scooped the big prize for once, as hundreds of people have replied to your tweet, pointing out that the Jan. 6th insurrection was also an act of political terrorism.
A diploma is on its way.
— Tess Gregory (@themustress) April 15, 2021