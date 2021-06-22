'You literally started the culture wars': GOP's Lauren Boebert dunked in mockery for playing conservative victim
Facebook

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) whined that conservatives had been drawn into the culture wars against their will, and she was harshly fact-checked.

The Colorado Republican claimed that conservatives had stood by silently while their ideological enemies reshaped the education system to their advantage, despite decades of evidence to the contrary.

"For years, conservatives refused to fight the so-called culture wars and it's gotten us to the point where Critical Race Theory is now mainstream," Boebert tweeted. "If you cede the culture, you cede the country. It's a battle that needs to be fought."

The lawmaker faced a swift backlash.