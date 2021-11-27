'Pathetic' Kevin McCarthy blasted for issuing statement on Lauren Boebert that fails to condemn her

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement Saturday in response to backlash over Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's islamophobic rant targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

"I talked to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert today," McCarthy said in the statement. "She has apologized for what she said and has reached out to Congresswoman Omar to meet next week. I spoke with (Majority) Leader (Steny) Hoyer today to facilitate that meeting so that Congress can get back to talking to each other and working on the challenges facing the American people."

After reading McCarthy's statement, MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian noted that he failed to call out Boebert's remarks as "wrong or abhorrent or racist or islamophobic." Then Vossoughian asked GOP strategist Susan Del Percio if we should "expect more" from McCarthy.

"We should expect more from leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has shown no leadership, so I don't expect more from him because he's incompetent and is just bound to whatever he thinks — and that's the key, whatever he thinks — will make Donald Trump happy," Del Percio said. "So that's his audience and that's who he's playing to. ... Kevin McCarthy is trying to maybe look like something — I can't say like a leader, because he's just not — and he's just become pathetic."

Watch below.



