'Who the hell do you think you are!' The View erupts over Lauren Boebert's SOTU outburst

The women of "The View" were furious with the lack of respect that Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

In an analysis of President Joe Biden's speech, the women brought up the veterans he discussed and his efforts to help them after years of them begging for key cancer treatments as a result of the burn pits.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that Boebert voted down funding the military last year because it was a bill under Biden's administration.

READ: Trump's Truth Social team has 'fallen on its face' – and the former president isn't even using his own app

"You can't do what they do," Goldberg said of American soldiers. "That's why we revere them, because they do the stuff we can't do. And the minute you poop on them, you poop on them like the last guy did, talking about those Gold Star families, talking about Mr. McCain as not being a hero. Who the hell do you think you are, little girl? Who do you think you are? You know, you don't have to -- you don't have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son who died. You don't have to do that. You don't have to like him, but you must be respectful. You got to be."

See the segment below: