Lauren Boebert’s husband 'let his dogs loose' on process server serving him divorce papers: report

United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) has filed for divorce from her husband of twenty years, The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

But things went south when he was served with the paperwork.

"The April 25 filing seeks to dissolve her marriage to Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons. An affidavit of service, also obtained by The Daily Beast, indicated that Jayson Boebert appeared to be caught off guard by the court proceedings," the outlet explained. "He chased away a process server with an expletive-laden tirade and let his dogs loose when he was served with the divorce papers, the affidavit said."

Jayson, the Beast also learned, was "cleaning a gun and drinking a 'tall glass of beer'" when the process server arrived. They recalled that "I tried to hand him [Jayson] the documents but did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff's Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out."

Boebert, meanwhile, said in a statement that "it is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband" and "am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences.”