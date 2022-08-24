Trump’s legal chickens are ‘coming home to roost’: legal expert

One of America's foremost constitutional law experts suggested Donald Trump's chickens are coming home to roost after a bombshell report by The Washington Post after the newspaper obtained a May 2021 email from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) that 20 boxes of presidential documents were missing.

“It is also our understanding that roughly two dozen boxes of original presidential records were kept in the Residence of the White House over the course of President Trump’s last year in office and have not been transferred to NARA, despite a determination by Pat Cipollone in the final days of the administration that they need to be,” wrote Gary Stern, NARA's chief counsel.

For analysis, CNN anchor Kate Bolduan interviewed Laurence Tribe, who taught at Harvard Law for half a century and has argued three-dozen cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tribe noted, "it was the determination by White House counsel Pat Cipollone that the documents didn't belong to the president, they had to go to the archives. That determination was communicated to the president through Mark Meadows, that put the president on notice that these important documents, some of which turned out to have been not just secret but top secret, all ultra top secret, that needed to go to the government."

"Were they, because they had been in the White House residence for a while and now at a resort that had been penetrated by Chinese spies, were they in the hands of enemies of the United States? What did we need to do to protect ourselves from their potential release? This was a matter of urgent importance to the national security, and any claim by the president that, 'well, I didn't know that these didn't belong to me,' that's nonsense," Tribe said. "He knew. He was warned."



"And any claim that the search was some sudden surprise has just gone out the window," Tribe added.

The professor concluded, "in the end, it all comes back to him, and the chickens are coming home to roost."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘It’s all the fault of the Boomers’: Jake Tapper discusses future with Gen. Z congressional hopeful

Watch below or at this link.

