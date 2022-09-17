Georgia students spell out N-word at football game

School officials in Georgia are investigating after students spelled out the N-word on their chests in an image posted to social media.

Laurens County's School District Superintendent Clifford Garnto told 13-WMAZ, "we are truly disappointed in the choices of these students."

The local chapter of the NAACP is seeking a meeting with school officials.

“Our Laurens County Schools Administration is fully aware of the derogatory photo circulating on social media outlets," Garnto said in a message posted on the school district's Facebook page.

"We do not support, nor condone, any offensive actions of this nature," Garnto said. "The environment and teaching at West Laurens High School fosters love and respect among our students for each other. What is observed in this picture is completely misaligned with the values of our school and community."

"Rest assured, the incident is being investigated," Garnto said. "We have to be responsible for our actions, and every action has consequences.”

The station did not share the photo since it featured minors.

