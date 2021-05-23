Lawmakers are scared to go home for Memorial Day break after threats spike 107 percent

The attack on the U.S. Capitol left many officials on both sides of the political aisle shaken when they faced armed attackers and were forced to barricade the House Chamber doors against insurrectionists. At the same time, lawmakers hid quietly with gas masks in the balcony fearful they would be shot or attacked.

While the Capitol Police have worked to protect officials since then, this will be the first large break for officials to spend the Memorial Day weekend honoring lost soldiers. The Washington Post reported that many of those lawmakers are now scared about going home without the protection of the Capitol Police.

"Obviously, we're going to return to more outward-facing live, in-person things and I'm thrilled about that. I want to do that," the Post cited Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA). "I think we're going to have to be very cautious. I think there's going to have to be some ramped-up security. Hopefully, it's going to be low-key, I don't want people to feel like they're walking into an armed event, but I imagine doing a lot of events in parks, in the daytime, staffers and local police are around."

Some Democrats have approached the leadership privately, concerned about security at home while threats against them have increased, those familiar with the discussions.

"Some of these Democrats said they have paid out of their own pocket to increase security at their district offices or install security systems in their homes out of an abundance of caution," said the report. "Many spoke on the condition of anonymity because they said they feared that calling attention to their security concerns could make them or their staff targets for people looking to do harm or cause problems."

The Capitol Police reported that they'd seen a 107 percent increase in threats against lawmakers in the past five months compared to last year.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," the Capitol Police report read.



Democrats have worked to fund protection for many of those members, despite Republican opposition.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.