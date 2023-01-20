'Evil genius' who sexually manipulated his daughter's college classmates gets 60 years in prison

A man who sexually, psychologically and emotionally manipulated his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison, ABC News reports.
Judge Lewis Liman called Lawrence Ray, 63, an "evil genius" and his crimes "particularly heinous" who trapped the students in a situation where they had "no way out."
"Having gained control of their minds and bodies, he forced them to do his bidding," Liman said. "He sought to take every bit of light from his victims' lives."
From ABC News: "Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010. Ray moved in after he was released from a prison sentence for security fraud. He moved into a one-bedroom apartment with several of the roommates on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 2011. He presented himself as a father figure to the students and learned "intimate details about their private lives, vulnerabilities, and mental health struggles under the pretense of helping them" during the sessions, according to the indictment."
In April, Ray was convicted of 17 counts, including sex trafficking, extortion and forced labor.
Watch a report on the story below or at this link.
