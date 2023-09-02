Lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family offers settlement proposal to Gabby Petito’s parents

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is seen near City Hall on Sept. 20, 2021, in North Port, Florida. - Octavio Jones/Getty Images North America/TNS
A lawyer representing Brian Laundrie’s parents has proposed a settlement in the civil case filed against him by Gabby Petito’s mother and father. “Settlement, discussions and proposals are part of the process with every civil litigation,” the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino told WFLA. ”This case is no different.” The terms of the deal were not disclosed, and a lawyer representing, Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt, declined to comment to the outlet. On July 2, 2021, 22-year-old Petito left her native Long Island for a cross-country trip with fiance Laundrie. Her family grew ...