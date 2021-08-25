Anti-vaxx lawyer for dozens of Capitol rioters is now on a ‘ventilator’ with COVID-19: report

Attorney John Pierce, who has represented Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse as well as more than a dozen Capitol rioters, reportedly is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

Pierce's illness was first reported Wednesday after it prompted a hearing for accused Capitol rioter Shane Jenkins to be delayed, according to independent journalist Marcy Wheeler and Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner.

"Pierce is not AT this hearing, he sent the lawyer from his office who is not barred in DC again. Nor did he get his notice of appearance in behind," Wheeler reported.

"Mr. Pierce is in the hospital, we believe, with COVID-19, on a ventilator, non-responsive," the attorney from his office reportedly told a judge.

The judge ultimately continued the hearing until next week, saying, "Send our best wishes to Mr. Pierce and his family."

Last week, the Daily Beast reported that Pierce recently reinvented himself as "a go-to lawyer for conservative causes célèbres."

"But even as his star rises on the right, Pierce has been undermined by a bizarre tweet appearing to threaten federal officials, an employee facing felony charges for allegedly defrauding a grandmother, and his own financial woes," the Daily Beast reported.

Jenkins, the Capitol rioter, was recently denied release after a judge determined he represents a danger to the community and a flight risk. He allegedly destroyed property while trying to break into the Capitol, and threw a flagpole and desk drawer at police.

